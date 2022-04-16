New in our Stone Finder: GLACIERS, a Brazilian marble with veins of grey, blue and green for creative designers, from Vitoria Stone company

Name of the stone: Glaciers

Stone type: Marble

Color: Cool greys, blues and teals (blue-greens), and rich black undertones

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the Stone: Embodiment of authenticity and elegance. It creates a mesmerizing environment and provide endless creative arrangements for a variety of spaces.

We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055

Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399

Mail