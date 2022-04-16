New in our Stone Finder: GLACIERS, a Brazilian marble with veins of grey, blue and green for creative designers, from Vitoria Stone company

Name of the stone: Glaciers
Stone type: Marble
Color: Cool greys, blues and teals (blue-greens), and rich black undertones
Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil
Peculiarities of the Stone: Embodiment of authenticity and elegance. It creates a mesmerizing environment and provide endless creative arrangements for a variety of spaces.
https://www.vitoriastone.com/
Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055
Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399
Mail