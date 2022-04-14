Milan will host the new international trade fair “Ospitiamo“ for the hotel and hospitality sector on November 18 and 19, 2022

The show and congress will also target architects and interior designers

“Ospitiamo – the Art of Hospitality“ is the name of a new international trade fair to be held for the first time in Milan on December 18 and 19, 2022, which will focus on the hotel and hospitality sector. The target groups are also architects and interior designers who deal with the design of “hotels, boutique hotels, historical and charming residences, b&b,” as project manager Elena Jordens told us.

Milan and its Convention Center (Piazzale Carlo Magno 1 in the city center) were chosen as the location because the city is an international business hub with excellent transport connections worldwide. And: it has achieved “a leading position on the hospitality world stage with its peak during Expo 2015 and is now preparing for the next challenge, the Winter Olympics 2026,“ Elena Jordens continues.

Commenting on the show concept, the brochure says: “The format of Ospitiamo comprises both an exhibiting proposal and a conference program offering a 2-day overview of practical solutions for owners and managers of hotels and wider hospitality industry facilities. Exhibitors will cover a wide range of products and services, from management and guest services, technology and digital solutions, food&beverage, to building elements and energy-saving and safety technologies, not forgetting furnishings, accessories and fabrics, courtesy and cleaning services. “

