The U.S. government releases new standards for energy conservation in the construction and operation of public buildings, setting the tone for private construction as well

The measures take effect in April 2023

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has updated standards for new construction and modernization of government buildings. The goal is to save energy and thus reduce costs. Natural stone plays no direct role in most of these buildings, but the administration is setting an example and also gives orientation for private builders.

There are also new standards for air conditioning and pool heating.

On its website, the ministry expects the new standards to reduce energy costs for the construction and operation of state buildings by a total of US-$15 billion over the next 30 years. In doing so, the Biden administration also wants to reduce the release of greenhouse gases and move toward a zero-carbon economy.

There are many ways to save energy in construction. One is the selection of building materials with a favorable life cycle assessment. Thermal insulation is another.

(18.04.2022, USA: 04.18.2022)