New in our Stone Finder: CALIZA CAPRI, a cream-white limestone with an elegant snow-like aspect, from Spanish Levantina company

Name of the stone: Caliza Capri

Stone type: limestone

Color: cream

Description of the stone: As a calcareous rock with an elegant and snow-like aspect, Caliza Capri has put its special seal on very diverse projects. It is a jewel of nature spotted with fine grey or beige, resulting from the millions of years of interaction with nature’s agents.

Peculiarities of the Stone: A carbonated sedimentary rock, of marine origin, made of cream white oolite (ooesparite) limestones with some small fossils. In general terms, it is a very homogeneous medium-grain limestone, without veins and slightly porous. It is approximately 167 million years old, from the Middle Jurassic epoch.

Application: exterior fassade cladding, ventilated, fassades, exterior paving, interior cladding, interior flooring, swimming pools

Finishes: polished, honed

Company: Levantina, founded in 1959, is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

