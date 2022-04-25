New calendar: Marmomac 2022 (September 27 – 30) will take place midweek from Tuesday to Friday, for the first time

As usual, the show will have a large program presenting ideas for up-to-date or even innovative usage of natural stone in architecture, product design and art

The 2022 Marmomac will be held midweek in September, from Tuesday 27 to Friday 30. This gives a unique chance to spend the weekend e.g., at the Venice Art Biennal or to visit Vincenza, the town of Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio.

According to a press release, already 6 months before the fair’s opening, “the internationality of the event“ has already been confirmed with the return of several important absentees in 2021 due to Covid-19: „Asia restarts with registrations from India, South Korea and Japan, as well as excellent signals from Brazil and, closer to home, from Egypt and Europe. In particular, welcome returns include confirmations by exhibitors from Germany, a country that last September suffered the first lockdowns caused by accelerating infection rates. Promotion efforts targeting visitors are also underway, with an Incoming program implemented by Veronafiere network of delegates and the ICE Trade Agency.“

The special program will comprise:

* “Visionary Stone“ curated by Raffaello Galiotto promotes the development of experimental works of art in natural stone processed thanks to computer numerical technology.

* The “Marmomac meets Academies“ exhibition is dedicated to universities. Students will be called upon to analyze the relationship between natural stone materials and the rural and city landscapes focusing in 2022 on urban furnishing curated by Giuseppe Fallacara and Domenico Potenza.

* “Etica-Litica“ organized by the Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige delegation: a challenge for companies to create prototypes from a single slab, including recycled materials, combining the creativity of industrial design with issues such as sustainability, mass production, ease of transport and placement;

* “Brand&Stone“ curated by DDM design studio returns to investigate and promote the use of natural stone in collections by major international design brands;

* Major international projects will be shown in an exhibition in collaboration with Platform magazine.

A digital extension of the in-person event is the Marmomac Plus internet portal, already online since some time: it give the opportunity to consult the profiles of the exhibitors and the top players in the sector or discover new products and trends in the stone market. “More than 800 companies from 35 countries have already renewed their subscriptions,” Veronafiere informs.

Venice (station Santa Lucia at the lagoon) is about one hour by rapid rain from Verona (main station Porta Nova). Vicenza is about halfway. Reservation should be done early enough.

(26.04.2022, USA: 04.26.2022)