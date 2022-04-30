New in our Stone Finder: PIETRA DEL MARE, a bright straw-yellow limestone with a sedimentary matrix often including small fossils, from Italian Grassi Pietre company

Name of the stone: Pietra del Mare

Stone type: limestone (Pietra di Vicenza)

Color: straw-yellow

Structure: sedimentary matrix with fossils

Quarry location: in the Berici Hills near the city of Vicenza, only in underground quarries

Description of the stone: This compact bright straw-yellow stone is characterized by a sedimentary matrix that often includes small fossils. Its uniform and radiant color makes it particularly suitable for wide external facades.

Application: It is suitable both for external facades or wall claddings, internal claddings, floors and staircases, and every other building component.

Finishes: honed, brushed, bushhammered, striated, sandblasted, rolled, corteccia, rock finish, juta. Bespoke finishes are available on request.

Frost resistant: no

Company: Grassi Pietre SRL is a family business and has been quarrying and manufacturing the various types of Pietra di Vicenza limestone since 1850. It operates 6 quarries which all are underground. The headquarters are located in Nanto not far from Venice. There, the production is set in a modern plant, and it relies on innovative machinery and highly skilled manpower. A competent and integrated team takes charge of the customers‘ projects, from development to production, thus guaranteeing the best possible results.

Contact: Via Madonetta, 2, 36024 Nanto (Vicenza), Italy

Tel. +39.0444.639092, Fax +39.0444.730071

