Stone+tec Congress during the trade fair in Nuremberg (June 22-25, 2022): focus on sustainability in building with natural stone and on the cemetery as a “Space for mourning“

As usual, Stone+tec will be held at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center, June 22-25, 2022. This year, however, there will be a trade congress, on the first three days of the fair:

* on June 22 and 23, 2022, the Stone+tec Congress will provide technical information on all

aspects of building with natural stone;

* on June 24, the congress program is entitled “Space for Mourning“ in

local politics and shows perspectives and opportunities for the cemetery.

Lectures will be simultaneously translated into English.

Tickets for the Stone+tec Congress include access to the trade fair. They can be booked on the event’s webpage (see below), available at an early bird rate up to and including May 15.

One highlight of the Stone+tec Congress is on the topic of sustainability, which is becoming increasingly important in many areas of application, also in the natural stone sector. The program provides the latest findings, experience from working practice and information on current guidelines and specifications.

The first two days of the congress (June 22 and 23) will feature specialist lectures and discussion panels aimed at architects, planners, building and environmental authorities, building trades, property developers, owners and managers of real estate and properties, gardeners and landscapers, restorers and tilers.

The third day of the congress (June 24) will focus on offerings for stonemasons and cemetery managers.

In addition, the Stone+tec Congress and the associated trade fair offer the opportunity for personal exchange and in-depth discussions. Recognition as a training event has been applied for at various architectural chambers. The presentations and documents will be made available to the participants digitally afterwards.

Other program highlights include the presentation of the German Natural Stone Award (June 22), the excursion to the Nuremberg Zeppelin Tribune (June 23) and the impulse lecture by the well-known founder of the Zukunftsinstitut, Matthias Horx (June 24). The young talent competition for stonemasons and the stone sculpting trade will be held from June 22 to 24 as part of Stone+tec, with the awards ceremony taking place on the afternoon of June 24.

The Stone+tec trade fair will be held in Halls 10, 11 and 12 of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from June 22-25 and is also open to visitors of the Stone+tec Congress.

According to current specifications, there are no Covid-19-related restrictions for Stone+tec and the Congress.

For more information about the Stone+tec trade fair and the accompanying congress: https://www.stone-tec.com/en/

(03.05.2022, USA: 05.03.2022)