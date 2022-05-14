New in our Stone Finder: VINALMONT LIMESTONE (Calcaire de Meuse), a light gray to brown and very homogenous limestone from Belgian Renier Natuursteen Company

Name of the stone: Vinalmont Stone (Pierre de Meuse)

Type of stone: Limestone

Color: Light gray to brown

Quarry location: Wanze, Belgium

Peculiarities of the stone: The stone has a very fine grain and is of great chemical purity. Dark gray when fresh, it quickly develops its light gray patina with a touch of slight beige.

History: Already mined by the Romans, Vinalmont stone has been and is very popular in Western Europe for paving, flooring and facades in massive stone. Examples can be found in many monasteries, churches, fortified castles, farmhouses in the Meuse valley or other sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg.

Usage: inside and outside

Surfaces: grey grinded, finely grinded, honed, polished and many more

Company: Renier Natuursteen, Nijverheidslaan 1, 3200 Aarschot Belgium

http://renier.be/

Contact:

Tel: +32 16 550011

Mail

Technical data:

