Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific on 15 January 2022 was more powerful than every atmospheric nuclear bomb test, meteor explosion or volcanic eruption in younger history, including Mt. St. Helens in 1980 and Pinatubo in 1991. Only the 1883 eruption of Krakatoa created a shockwave of a similar scale (1, 2).

Monuments Reveal is a webpage showing examples of graveyard art and sculpting.

At the Politecnico in Turin will be held the second edition of the Master in Ingegneria Mineraria (September 2022 to March 2023) (Italian).

A marble bust sold for US-$ 35 sold in Texas turned out to be a real antique statue dating back thousands of years. It was probably in possession of a Bavarian king and came to the US with a soldier after WW2.

Quarriers in the US must rehabilitate a stream they illegally diverted, Aspen Journalism reports.

During the annual SandWorld festival in Weymouth, UK, Ukrainian artist Slava Borecki created a sand sculpture with an anti-war message.

Freshwater Pearl granite from Mosquito Mountain, Maine, will be used to replace a deteriorating granite base at the Statue of Liberty.

„Lavaforming“ is the title of a construction concept by Icelandic architect Arnhildur Palmadottir. She proposes to funnel liquid volcanic material into moulds.

The Roman aqueduct in Spilinga, province of Vibo, in southern Italy is being restored (Italian).

Video of the month: The “Stairs of Death“ in Peru, built by the Inca civilization 600 years ago, climb to the top of Mount Huayna Picchu located beyond the ruins of Machu Picchu. They are steep and difficult to climb but offer spectacular views. Ticket booking mandatory (1, 2).

(17.05.2022, USA: 05.17.2022)