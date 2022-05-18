“Atene“ is the name of the new coffee tables with marble tops by designer Luca Erba for Italian Giulio Marelli company

Main features are precious details and materials to create long-lasting objects

“Atene“ is a new entry in the Lifestyle Collection of Italian Giulio Marelli company. The round coffee tables have precious details and materials as main features. Thus their rich metal frames are enhanced by precious marble or glass tops.

“Atene is the perfect model for the decoration of sophisticated residential but also for contract environments, in which the reference to living-room atmospheres is becoming more and more desired,” the company resumes in a press release.

The tables are available in five different sizes and heights and can be customized in all the marble, glass and metal finishes of Marelli’s collections. The tops are supported by cylindrical legs.

The design comes from Luca Erba, an Italian architect and designer. His aim is to create long-lasting objects, combining contemporary taste and strong respect for the past. “His approach to projectuality celebrates a connection between heritage, materials, industrial design, natural shapes and refined craftsmanship,“ as said on the company web page.

Giulio Marelli

Luca Erba

Photos: Giulio Marelli

