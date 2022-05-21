New in our Stone Finder: FANTASTIC NUAGE, a Brazilian gray quartzite with shades of green and black veins, from Vitoria Stone company

Name of the stone: Fantastic Nuage

Stone type: quartzite

Color: Cool grays with shades of green and black veins

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the Stone: A stone with a sophisticated and irreverent personality. All this added to the resistance and durability of truly high-end quartzites.

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.

https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055

Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399

Mail