New in our Stone Finder: BÁLTICO, a greyish cream marble (limestone) that is a perfect option for environments from classic to the modern, from Spanish Levantina company

Name of the stone: Báltico

Stone type: marble (limestone)

Color: greyish cream

Quarry location: webpage

Description of the stone: Greyish cream background sprinkled with fossils that add more beauty, if possible, to a material with wonderful ornamental possibilities. The delicate tone is. A perfect option for most environments – from classic areas to the most modern spaces.

Peculiarities of the Stone: Báltico is a carbonate sedimentary marble, made of fossiliferous limestone, which is petrographically described as biosparite. It is composed of many red algae rhodoliths, nummulites and micrite. The age of the material is approximately 45 million years (Lutetian, middle Eocene).

Application: interior cladding, interior flooring, stairs, bathroom countertops

Finishes: polished, honed

Company: Levantina, founded in 1959, is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://www.levantina.com/

Contact: Levantina, Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

Mail