New in our Stone Finder: TERRA GRAY, a micritic limestone with bright veins, clouds and waves on a homogenous grey background from Turkish Silkarstone company

Name of the stone: Terra Gray
Stone type: Micritic Limestone
Color: grey
Structure: bright veins, clouds and waves on a homogenous grey background
Quarry location: Mersin, Turkey, in operation since 2021
Description of the stone: the stone with its unique structure and color appears like a mixture between a marble and an onyx.
Certifications: EPD (Environmental Product Declaration), more
Application: Interiors, Exteriors, Floor, Wall, Claddings
Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures.
Frost resistant: Yes
12,13 MPa
EN 12371
Company: SILKARSTONE has its headquarters in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey and Greece. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.
https://www.silkarstone.com/en/
Stone Catalog: download
Contact:
Tel +90 212 576 75 00
Mail mailto:info@silkarstone.com
Technical Data: download