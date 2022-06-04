New in our Stone Finder: TERRA GRAY, a micritic limestone with bright veins, clouds and waves on a homogenous grey background from Turkish Silkarstone company

Name of the stone: Terra Gray

Stone type: Micritic Limestone

Color: grey

Structure: bright veins, clouds and waves on a homogenous grey background

Quarry location: Mersin, Turkey, in operation since 2021

Description of the stone: the stone with its unique structure and color appears like a mixture between a marble and an onyx.

Certifications: EPD (Environmental Product Declaration), more

Application: Interiors, Exteriors, Floor, Wall, Claddings

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures.

Frost resistant: Yes

12,13 MPa

EN 12371

Company: SILKARSTONE has its headquarters in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey and Greece. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.

https://www.silkarstone.com/en/

Stone Catalog: download

Contact:

Tel +90 212 576 75 00

Mail mailto:info@silkarstone.com

Technical Data: download