The Stone+tec (Juni 22 – 25, 2022) in Nuremberg presents itself as International Competence Forum for Natural Stone and Stone Technology

Stone+tec’s range of products and services can be found in Halls 10, 11 and 12 and is divided into three major thematic areas: “Building with Natural Stone”, “Equipment for Professionals” and “Place of Remembrance”. An important building block and a new extension of the fair’s offering is the Stone+tec Congress, which opens up the event to new target groups and provides professional inspiration. The new Innovation Area focuses on exciting projects, new designs and processing ideas and provides inspiration for working with natural stone.

A durable building material for contemporary architecture

Natural stone is the focus of Stone+tec in Hall 11, where exhibitors will present various types such as marble from Italy or Turkey, limestone, quartzite, granite, slate and Franconian sandstone. Crushed stone and pebbles are also on offer. In addition, the application and processing of other floor coverings, such as ceramics for instance, will be on show. In the centre of Hall 11, the fair’s professional sponsors are taking part: the German Natural Stone Association DNV and the Federal Association of German Stonemasons BIV are important pillars of the industry. The stonemasonry trade is the focus of the BIV’s young talent competition, in which young stonemasons can demonstrate their skills and creativity.

German Natural Stone Award 2022

The German Natural Stone Award will be presented on June 22 during Stone+tec and will focus on natural stone as a sustainable and future-proof building material. From 62 submitted projects, the expert jury nominated 20 outstanding natural stone works in the categories “Public buildings, residential and commercial buildings”, “Single-family houses and villas”, “Construction in existing buildings” and “Landscape architecture and open space design”. For architects, the German Natural Stone Award is a prestigious distinction.

Equipment for professionals

In Hall 12, tools and machinery for stone processing will be presented, including CNC and diamond tools, machinery for cutting and sawing natural stone, grinding machines and software solutions. In addition, there will be information and devices for the transport and storage of natural stone. Transportation plays a key role, particularly in terms of sustainability. Here, the trend is towards the use of regional stone. The topics of occupational safety and equipment for the construction site are also at home at the Stone+tec.

Places of remembrance for a contemporary culture of commemoration

Hall 10 is entitled “Place of Remembrance” and presents gravestones, sacred objects, processing methods and the work of stonemasons. Here, it’s not just about choosing the right gravestone and options for ornamentation and engraving. For the first time, the culture of mourning and how it finds its place in public spaces will also be a topic at the Stone+tec Congress: on Friday, June 24, the focus will be on “Space for Mourning” in municipal development and will shine a light both on prospects and opportunities for cemeteries. Food for thought will be provided by the renowned founder of the Future Institute Matthias Horx. The theme day is being organised jointly by the Federal Association of German Stonemasons (BIV), the Association for Memorial Culture (VfG), the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege) and Ernst Strassacker GmbH, and is aimed at stonemasons and cemetery administrators.

For architects: Stone+tec Congress

On the first two days (June 22, 23), the focus at the Stone+tec Congress will be on sustainability in the natural stone industry. The congress programme will provide the latest findings, experience from working practice and information on current guidelines and specifications. The first two days of the congress with specialist lectures and discussion rounds are aimed at architects, planners, building and environmental authorities, building trades, property developers, owners and managers of real estate and properties, gardeners and landscapers, and restorers. Various chambers of architects recognise the Stone+tec Congress as a further education event.

Innovation Area

For the first time, the Stone+tec will feature an Innovation Area on the subject of digitization in the stonemasonry trade. Using selected examples and practical demonstrations, trade fair visitors will learn first-hand how scanners, 3D printers and other electronic aids can be used in the design process. Another new feature is a live Workshop, where application technicians from various companies will provide tips and tricks on laying and installing sophisticated materials.

General framework for a relaxed visit to the fair

There are currently no pandemic-related regulations for trade fairs in Bavaria, so there are no access restrictions for the Stone+tec, no mask requirement and no other regulations for exhibitors and visitors. For more information about the Stone+tec trade fair and its accompanying congress: https://www.stone-tec.com/