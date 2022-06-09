The 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair Confirms July 30 – August 02, 2022 as New Date

The organizers of the Xiamen Stone Fair have sent us the following press release:

Dear Exhibitors, Visitors and Partners,

We are happy to announce that the 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair is confirmed to be held on Jul. 30 – Aug. 2, 2022 in Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center (XICEC). In this blooming summer, you will find new trends of stone industry through products, technology and design presented by leading manufacturers and world-famous brands.

The 5 featured events: Global Master Architects Forum, Xiamen Habitat Design & Life Festival, Stone Infinite Product Design Show, Launch Out @XSF and World Stone Congress will be concurrently held, discussing hot topics and showing functional or avant-garde designs.

You are able to explore more about products and suppliers on Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, the year-round operated online platform.

Thank you for your understanding and support all along. Looking forward to this blooming summer.

All the best,

Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee

June 7, 2022