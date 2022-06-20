The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) becomes an Endorsing Partner of the Hardscape North America trade fair held October 19-21, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky

It will organize a natural stone pavilion and jury the HNA natural stone awards entries

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has become an Endorsing Partner of Hardscape North America (HNA), a trade show for hardscape contractors, dealers, and landscape professionals. Held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, the HNA and the Equip Expo shows co-locate and host over 20,000 hardscape and landscape professionals. As of July 01, the current event producer, the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) will unify with the National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA), making ICPI-NCMA the new producers of Hardscape North America.

NSI members will receive discounts on attendee education and/or exhibiting at the show. For the 2022 issue, the Natural Stone Institute will organize a natural stone pavilion and jury the HNA natural stone awards entries. The association’s role will be expanded in 2023 to include a larger pavilion for natural stone exhibitors and coordinating educational seminars that will better equip hardscape professionals with natural stone knowledge.

Partnering with the Hardscape North America show provides NSI with an important opportunity to network with hardscape distributors and share information about sourcing stone from members and training sales teams through online education.

NSI CEO Jim Hieb commented: “This partnership creates a great opportunity for natural stone quarriers and distributors to expand their network with an important customer base for natural stone. Many of our North American quarrier members saw the success of the Natural Stone Pavilion at StonExpo this year and encouraged us to pursue this opportunity. We look forward to bringing this concept to a new audience.”

ICPI Executive Director Charlie McGrath shared: “Hardscape North America has always enjoyed the presence of natural stone suppliers. The addition of NSI as an endorsing partner gives hardscape professionals direct access to the industry leaders for natural stone education and a larger supplier base from NSI’s membership. We are delighted to welcome NSI and their members to our event.”

Hardscape North America (HNA), from October 19 to 21, 2022, Louisville, KY

