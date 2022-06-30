Miscellaneous: news all around natural stone

Federico Fraccaroli of Fraccaroli e Balzan Spa company was elected President of the Italian Natural Stone Association Confindustria Marmomacchine for 2022 to 2024. The General Assembly held in Milan in June 2022 elected as vice-presidents for the same period Francesco Antolini (Antolini Luigi & C. Spa), Dorian Campagnola (CMS Spa), Mario Caroselli Leali (Sassomeccanica Spa) and Valentina Trois (Simin Srl Gruppo Sardegna Marmi). Presented was the new initiative “Marmo – Carving the Future“. It is a promotion project by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for which the stone sector was chosen as pilot.

The Cachoeiro Stone Fair in the hinterland of the Brazilian State of Espírito Santo will have an innovation hub at its coming issue August 23 – 26, 2022 (Portuguese)

Bloomberg tells the story of Yemen‘s once important stone production.

Dresses with marble patterns will continue to be popular for many years, a webpage writes.

Seven marble sculptures will be on show at the “Collezione Henraux 1960-1970“ exhibition at the Gallerie d‘Italia in Milan until July 17, 2022.

Ancient marble columns from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem get a new home in the Franciscan Terra Sancta Museum in the old city.

Nemo Tile + Stone, provider with over 100 years in business, has acquired Tile Market of Delaware. Marking the brand’s second acquisition, following the November 2021 acquisition of Modern Stone Consulting, Nemo Tile + Stone seeks to broaden its retail footprint within the east coast markets.

Portuguese LSI Stone company now has a partnership with the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria concerning training, talent capture and retention, and also in the promotion of internships, training actions, culture, research, mobility, internationalization, and patronage.



Video of the month: The winners of this year’s Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Festival are shown in a tv-report. More details about this kind of art in a video. We link to such 2 such events (video, 1, 2).

