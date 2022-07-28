Once again, the IMIB Natural Stone Design Competition in Turkey was about marketable household products

For the tenth time, the competition took place in the categories of professionals and students

The Turkish natural stone sector is making great efforts to develop new uses for its stones. The competition of the IMIB (Istanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association), which has developed certain characteristics over the years, was held for the tenth time in 2021. For example, one of the objectives set for the participants is not to develop spectacular ideas, but objects that can be used in everyday life, which can also be mass-produced, and that will subsequently find their market.

Industrial design is therefore the motto.

Initiatives in other countries, on the other hand, often follow a different concept: there, these competitions serve primarily for marketing purposes, i.e., one lets – preferably well-known – designers and architects create spectacular objects that are not designed for use, but are primarily intended to attract attention and to demonstrate the skills of the stone people and the beauty of the stones in the respective country. The Marmomac in Italy and the Vitória Stone Fair in Brazil as well as companies and associations from Spain or Portugal have followed this line of thinking in the past.

In the current IMIB competition, there were 174 entries in the two categories of design professionals and students, respectively. The total prize money for the 11 awards was 132,000 Turkish Lira, which is only 7650 US $, but in the country itself a lot of money per winner.

In addition, the three winners in each of the student-categories are granted a scholarship abroad financed by the Turkish Ministry of Economy.

(Photo at the top) The first prize in the professional designers’ category went to Pınar Araci from Pratt Institute. “Bağlaç“ (Connecting) was the title of her design for street furniture. Using travertine blocks, which are considered inferior, she designed seating groups of four elements each. Citizens were to be encouraged to communicate by spending time outdoors, enhanced even further by the colors and textures of the different types of travertine.



The winners of the second prize (Berat Celebioglu, Mardin Artuklu University, Izzettin Kutlu, Mustafa Kemal University, Lale Karatas, Uludag University, Serdar Aydin, Karadeniz Technical University) had also thought about street furniture. Under the title “Stone Town“ they designed elements that can be used individually or combined. The special feature is the wheels so that the furniture can be moved. For the realization, they recommended Mardin stone, which remains cool even in great heat and absorbs only minimal water.



Erhan Yildiz (Yildiz Technical University) won third prize in the professional category with “Joint Stone.“ He designed elements that, together with additions made of wood or metal, can be used to create bicycle stands, flower beds, trash cans, lighting, or information signs. In his opinion, natural stone is the most suitable material for this purpose because it is resistant to weathering and vandalism, is easy to work with, and has great stability with its high dead weight.



The first prize in the student category was won by Umut Deniz Demir (Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University) for “Twist“. He had designed a spiral-shaped installation where children or adults can relieve stress: users can rub their hands against the stones, and an instrument set converts these vibrations into images – sounds are made visible here.



The second prize went to Egemen Sender (Faculty of Architecture and Design) for “Gaia.” The shell collects rainwater and stores it in a tank underneath. Plants can be placed in the center; water is drawn from the tank via a wick. The tank is connected to the irrigation system in a park, for example.



“AĞ-AÇ“ is an installation for which Aykan Aras, Can Kayaaslan, and Kutay Kaynak from TED University received the third prize. A tree is planted in a net of marble pieces; as it grows, it will break the stone elements (1.5 cm thick). The concept was exemplified by the red pine tree.



The jury also awarded honorable mentions::



Honorable mention to Muhammed Arif Aksu (Marmara University), Rauf Yasir Geleri (Istanbul Technical University), Sevval Akkuzu (Marmara University) for “The Module“: a system of stones where street animals can drink water and find shelter;



Honorable mention to Elif Beray Yonluer (Hacettepe University) for “Gölge“ (Shadow): a room divider in which the stone elements are rotatably arranged;



Honorable mention to Oyku Ceylan (Marmara University) for “Link,“ an outdoor light that uses solar cells to collect energy during the day. Marble serves as the support for the luminaire and the electronics. The solar cells are integrated into the luminaire;



Honorable mention to Muhammed Arif Aksu (Marmara University), Rauf Yasir Geleri (Istanbul Technical University), Sevval Akkuzu (Marmara University) for “Gölge Değirmen“ (Shadow Mill): rotating stone cabins create retreats in the city and can be aligned according to the position of the sun;



Honorable mention Elif Beray Yonluer (Hacettepe University) for “Wish“: in this lighting element, the stone rings can be rotated and snapped into place, allowing you to change both the strength of the lighting and its appearance.



Members of the jury were: Architect Akın GÖLCÜK (Member of the Supervisory Board of the Istanbul Mineral Exporters Association), Architect Ali Derya DOSTOĞLU (Per Se Architecture), Architect Alper DERİNBOĞAZ (Salon Architects), Architect Burak PEKOĞLU (BINAA), Architect Can ÇİNİCİ (Çinici Architecture), Architect Durmuş DİLEKCİ (Dilekci Architecture), Architect Dürrin SÜER (M + D Architecture), Architect Emre AÇAR (ACARARCH), Architect Erhan KILIÇ (Habif Architecture), Architect Gökhan AVCIOĞLU (GAD Architecture), Architect Hasan KIVIRCIK (MTM Architecture), Assoc. Dr. Murat YURDAKUL (Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University Fine Arts and Design Faculty, Head of Jewelry and Jewelry Design Department), Recep Coşkun BOZANLI (Member of the Supervisory Board of the Istanbul Mineral Exporters Association), Architect Salih KÜÇÜKTUNA (PIN Architects), Dr. Serkan ANGI (Istanbul Technical University Geological Engineering Lecturer) and Architect Yasemin ŞENER (PRchitect, Editorial Director of Natura Magazine).

