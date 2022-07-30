New in our Stone Finder: AZURRA BAY, a grayish white quartzite with magnificent veins from Brazilian company Vitoria Stone

Quartzite Azzurra Bay from Brazilian Vitoria Stone company.Quartzite Azzurra Bay, cross cut.

Name of the stone: Azzurra Bay

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: Grayish white with magnificent veins

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the Stone: A noble quartzite that enhances environments with its neutral color and evokes timeless and sophisticated vibes. It’s both welcoming and inviting but also classy and chic.

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.
https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055
Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399
