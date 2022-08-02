Miscellaneous: news all around natural stone and rock

Space messengers at the door: the night from 12th of August to 13th, 2022, will see this year’s peak of the Perseids. It is the meteor shower caused by the tail of the comet Swift-Tuttle, through which the Earth flies every year and whose particles burn up in the atmosphere. We give the inside information on this: Wishes you express at such a moment come true.

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo will be held from Jun 06 to 07, 2023, in Miami, FLA.

The fossil of a complete feather star (Crinoidea) from the Upper Jurassic was named after the Ukrainian president Wolodymyr Zelenskyy Ausichicrinites zelenskyyi. It had been found in Ethiopia.

“Lulo Rose“ is the name given to a 170-carat pink diamond discovered in Angola and said to be the largest of this color in 300 years.

A shipwreck with carved marble grave slabs from the 13th century discovered in Poole Bay in Dorset has been given the highest level of protection by the UK government.

National Geographic has a report about the “Houses of the Dead“ on Menorca island.

Spanish Cosentino Group has published its Sustainability Report 2021 (Spanish).

International companies are increasingly employing a Chief Sustainability Officer (CSD) to anchor sustainability in their top management, a study by Strategy& (PWC) has found.

A report describes the Ghost Signs of Philadelphia: Steinmetz Marble Works in Callowhill.

The stone mosaic floor in the Siena cathedral in Italy will be uncovered for the second time in 2022 from August 18 to October 18. It is famous for its inlays of colored marble.

Archaeologists excavated household items, supposedly from the Stone Age, in a cave in southern Kazakhstan.



Video of the month: „How to make a masterpiece“ is the title Spanish company Bateig gave a video about the production of an artistic object. In four minutes, working is shown more as an act of creation and patience than a victory of men against material.

(03.08.2022, USA: 08.03.2022)