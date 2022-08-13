New in our Stone Finder: NIWALA YELLOW, an ochre sandstone full of texture whose unique aspect is created by sea fossils, from Spanish Levantina company

Name of the stone: Niwala Yellow

Stone type: sandstone

Color: ochre (pale yellow). The Niwala White is a white variant.

Quarry location: webpage

https://www.levantina.com/en/company/Quarries/

Description of the stone: Niwala Yellow is a yellow/ochre sandstone full of texture. Disjointed sea fossils provide the unique aspect to this coarse ochre sedimentary rock.

Peculiarities of the stone: It is a calcareous-bioclastic sedimentary rock, of marine origin. Depending on the grain size, it is composed from biocalcirudite to biocalcisandstone. It was formed in the accumulation of fossil fragments of bryozoa, lamellibranchs, red algae and foraminifera, with variable quartz grain proportion, petrographically defined as biosparite. Depending on the cut, the tractive structure can be seen (cross cut) or fades (vein cut).

Application: outside cladding and flooring, ventilated facades, interior walls, pools

Finishes: honed

Certifications (quality and environment):



Frost resistant:

Company: Levantina, founded in 1959, is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://www.levantina.com/

Contact: Levantina, Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

Mail