Miscellaneous: news all around natural stone and rock

For sandcastles, you need 3 things: sand, summer and water. A beach may be the place for it, but this is not mandatory because the water is only needed to shape the sand. In the Netherlands, there is even a World Sand Sculpting Academy (WSSA) located in The Hague (1, 2).

In Brazil was launched the Desafio Natural Stone (Natural Stone Challenge), the first Academic Architecture Award for academic projects where the country’s natural stones are used. The winner of the final stage will be awarded a trip to Italy. Registration is free of charge. The main organizers are Centrorochas, Wonasa and Vitoria Stone Fair (Portuguese).

Italy’s stone association Confindustria Marmomacchine has signed a cooperation agreement with Algerian authorities, including technology transfer and professional training. The documents were signed during a governmental summit between both countries.

“Reincarnate“ is the name of a EU-research-project with 16 participating organizations aiming for a better circular economy instead of only downcycling.

Shaq El-Tho’ban area south of Cairo is sometimes titled Egypt’s “City of Marble and Granite”.

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas announced a multimillion-dollar renovation (1, 2).

US-East coast company Outdoor Living Supply, a distribution firm focused on hardscape materials, has purchased New Jersey-based natural stone company Geo. Schofield Co., Inc.

The path through the solar system is a rocky road, NASA writes and explains what’s behind asteroids, comets, Kuiper Belt Objects etc.



Video of the Month: A tourist films a live avalanche in the Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan after a glacier breaks off and falls down into the valley (1).

(17.08.2022, USA; 08.17.2022)