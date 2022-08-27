New in our Stone Finder: LONDON SKY, a quartzite radiating calm through its neutral gray background with light veins, from Brazilian Vitoria Stone group

Quartzite London Sky from Brazilian Vitoria Stone group.Quartzite London Sky from Brazilian Vitoria Stone group.

Name of the stone: London Sky

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: Gray

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Quartzite London Sky from Brazilian Vitoria Stone group.

Peculiarities of the Stone: London Sky has its neutral gray background, light veins, and provides calm to environments.

Application:

Finishes:

Frost resistant:

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world!
https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055
Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399
Mail

