Very hard and resistant Belgian sandstone GRÈS DU BOIS D’ANTHISNES with many color variations from brown and ocher to red, quarried by Carrière GBA company

Name of the stone: Grès du Bois d’Anthisnes

Stone type: sandstone

Color: the stone has two color lines: one is yellow with many variations (brown, ocher, beige, red), and the other is gray (gray-green, gray-blue). They may be used in a defined mixture.

Quarry location: Poulseur, Wallonia, Belgium

Description of the stone: in the upper part of the quarry, there is a light, warm yellow variation of the stone called “Pierre d’Avoine“. It is softer and more brittle and is particularly suitable for rubble masonry. The tones in the middle and lower layers are more diverse, varying between gray-green-blue and beige-brown-iron.

Peculiarities of the Stone: this sandstone is hard and has little porosity. It is naturally slip-resistant and does not require regular maintenance.

Application: Due to these features, it is an excellent material for flooring (pavers, flagstones, tiles, steps, curbs, etc) as well as for facades (claddings, windowsills, lintels, etc). The company also offers a large variety of gravel with different grains.

Finishes: raw, split,

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Quarrying the sandstone Grès du Bois d’Anthisnes (GBA) goes back to the year 1899. In 2001, Pierre Dethier started his company and since then, under the name of Carrière GBA, he has surrounded himself with a dynamic and professional team. Focused on advice and customer service, GBA puts in place all the technical and organizational means to offer quality products while respecting the environment. All the functions of the production chain, from extraction to the finished product, are essential to the development of an efficient production and require an appropriate and specific know-how. This is why, every year, with the support of the Confederation of Construction, the company participates in the vocational training of young people.

https://carrieregba.be/

Contact: Carrière GBA, Route de la Malle Poste, 3

4171 Poulseur

Tel: +32 04 380 27 71 Fax:04/380 30 82

Mail

Technical Data