New in our Stone Finder: RED GRIOTTE and RED ROYAL marbles from Belgium, with a high decorative effect, once worldwide used and nowadays still extracted at one quarry in Wallonia by Merbres-Sprimont company

Name of the stone: Red Griotte Marble, Red Royal Marble (also: Cherry, Byzantine, Jasper, Flemish Red)

Stone type: limestone

Color: red with strong white veins

Quarry location: both stones are extracted at the quarry de Hautmont, à Vodelée, Namur province. Its the only site where the stone is extracted nowadays.

Description of the stone: It is a crystalline limestone with fossils. Bright red in color, the stone has a stunning decorative effect through its white calcite veins. Over the centuries, it has played an important role in interior architecture.

Peculiarities of the stone: The colors vary from red to rose and gray, the veins have hues from bright white to yellowish, sometimes even showing flower-like structures.

Application: outdoor and indoor. Please note: the stone is not suitable if color uniformity is needed for a larger area.

Finishes: primarily honed and polished, all other standard surfaces

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Merbres-Sprimont SA, founded in 1779, has a wide range of stones from own quarries like the Golzinnen Black, and Gris des Ardennes (Doré and Saint Edouard). Over centuries, these stones have been used in architecture in Europe and throughout the world.

http://merbes-sprimont.be/

Contact: SA Merbres-Sprimont, 20, Rue des Usines, B-6567 Merbes-le-Château (La Buissière)

Tel: +32 (0)71 55 59 61

Mail

Technical data