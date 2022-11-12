New in our Stone Finder: The Warche Shistose Sandstone quarried by Belgian Nelles-Frères company is very hard, and its wide color range from rusty to gray and blue allows beautiful material combinations

Name of the stone: Warche Shistose Sandstone
Stone type: sandstone
Color: many tones of rusty, gray, and blue
Quarry location: Malméday-Bévercé, Wallonia, Belgium
Description of the stone: due to the high proportion of quartz, the stone is very hard. The shist-like structure allows environmental-friendly quarrying and processing.
Peculiarities of the Stone: the many colors allow beautiful combinations with other stones or building materials like wood, copper, zinc, or steel.
Application: as building stone inside and outside, for gardening and landscaping
Finishes:
Frost resistant: Yes
Company: Founded in 1962 by Jean Nelles and his brothers, the company Nelles Frères SA started in road construction but has since expanded its competencies to many building areas. The know-how and commitment of its employees, as well as the use of new technologies, are guarantee of professionally executed work.
https://www.nelles-freres.com/
Contact: Nelles Frères SA, Rue Au-dessus des Trous 4, B-4960 Malmedy (Xhoffraix)
Tel: +32 (0)80/33 06 85
Fax: +32 (0)80/33 99 90
Mail