Miscellaneous: news all around natural stone and rock

Vesuvius‘ last major eruption was in 1944 (after the catastrophe of 1631), and this could be the beginning of a longer period of quiescence, volcanologists at ETH Zurich suspect based on studies of the magma chamber under the mountain. But minor eruptions can also become dangerous in between.

Cersaie Digital is Cersaie fair’s new digital platform. With features such as an exhibitor catalog, a business matching service, a 3D map, and a congress center, it allows professionals to meet up and do business remotely. While the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings will be held in Bologna from September 26 to 30, the digital platform will be online from September 19 to October 07. Sustainability continues to be a focal theme in the public relations work of Italy’s ceramics industry (1, 2).

The imm Cologne furniture trade fair will have a unique new date for 2023: from June 04 to 07. The organizers in Cologne, Germany, call it the “imm Spring Edition” and a “first step into the future”.

Works by sculptor Boaz Vaadia are on show in the Casterline Goodman Gallery in Aspen, CO, until September 15, 2022.

Joachim Rabanser is the founder of the design brand Kalmo. He creates innovative book boards made of Italian Lasa marble (1, 2).

The tsunami wave created by the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga in January 2022 reached 90 m in height, around nine times taller than that from the highly destructive 2011 Japan tsunami, researchers from the University of Bath have fond.

The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail was launched with over 20 sculptures in New South Wales, Australia, in May 2022. It will stretch 100 km from Adelong to Tooma and is funded by the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.

A menhir believed to be of Megalithic period has been found at Nintikallu in Dakshina Kannada in India. Such monuments are known from coastal Karnataka.

Mr Arbitrium, a 5,4 m tall resin sculpture by artist Emanuele Giannelli, will be on show at the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Florence until October 31, 2022. At the same time, the sculptural group “I Sospesi“ will be installed in the cloister inside the Laurentian complex.

A circular sinkhole 32 m in diameter and 64 m deep has opened in the ground above the Alcaparrosa copper mine in the Atqcama region in Northern Chile (1, Spanisch).

Video of the month: Macael marble association connects light and optimism to working the natural stone.

(31.08.2022, USA: 08.31.2022)