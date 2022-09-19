Free registration open for the interactive learning platform “The Big 5 Construct Nigeria Industry Talks“ from September 27 to 29, 2022

The event will explore sustainable solutions for the growth of the country’s construction industry

At The Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2022 exhibition, public and private stakeholders will come together to explore sustainable solutions for the growth of Nigeria’s construction industry from September 27 to 29, 2022, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. The event’s interactive learning platform, named “Talks,“ will be hosted alongside the show and is free to attend. The talks program will have as main topics Technology, Project Management, and Architecture & Design.

The lectures and classes offer participants the chance to earn their annual CPD and PDU points by choosing from keynotes and panel discussions led by senior experts. Registration is open.

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), one of the world’s largest bodies for construction management and leadership, will present several masterclasses focusing on sustainable project management implementation, the role of urban mobility, and street re-design in building sustainable African cities and building sustainable credibility. “In a world of increasing misinformation and greenwashing, building sustainable credibility is of the essence, especially in a work environment,” says CIOB’s Sunday Chukwuyem Mordi.

Additional masterclasses, featuring keynotes and panel discussions will be held by both local and international partner associations including, the Occupational Safety and Health Association, United Kingdom (known as the OSHAssociation); the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors; BIM Africa; the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and the Project Management Institute of Nigeria.

Learning does not stop at the Industry Talks. In the exhibition halls, visitors will be welcomed by 130+ local and international construction companies from 25 countries, who will showcase and demonstrate over 5,000 innovative industry products and solutions. These include the event’s gold sponsor CDK Integrated Industries, sponsors Sana Group and WNT Capitas, Royal Ceramics, Kohler and Zoomlion. It will also host two new international pavilions from Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is a subsidiary of the Big 5, a major construction trade fair held annually in Dubai, UAE. It is organized by dmg events which has 80 events across 25 countries from sectors like construction, hospitality & design, coatings, and transportation.

