New in our Stone Finder: marble POLISH CREMA (Crema Polska), a beige limestone with orange and blue hues quarried near the village of Gołuchów in Western Poland, from Marmur-Plytki company

Name of the stone: Polish Crema (Crema Polska)

Stone type: marble (limestone)

Color: cream with orange and blue hues

Quarry location: Gołuchów, near the city of Pinczow, Swietokrzyskie, Poland

Description of the stone: The stone is very easy to polish, so it really deserves the title of marble. It is highly decorative – when brushed, the inner components of the rock become visible and give it a 3D look. Its characteristics make it suitable for all indoor and outdoor applications.

Peculiarities of the Stone: It is compact and massive, made of grains up to 1 mm embedded in calcite cement. The grains are ooids, i.e., mineral crumbs or shell pieces covered with layers of calcium carbonate.

Application: interior, flooring, bathroom, countertops, window sills

Finishes: polished, honed, brushed

Certifications: CE

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Marmur Plytki company was established in 1989 as a small family business. Since then, we have become one of the largest processing plants in Poland. We process marble, limestone, and granite from our and other quarries. The projects we have realized range from large construction to private orders (window sills, stairs, floors, kitchen worktops, bathrooms, fireplaces, cladding, gardening etc.). We are also a supplier of semi-finished products for other stone companies. Our aim is quality and customer satisfaction.

https://marmur-plytki.pl/

Downlaod brochure in English

Contact: Podleze 48, 28-400 Pinczow, Poland,

Tel.: +41 35-891-89,

Mail to Mr. Jacek ŁATA

Technical Data:

Volume density: 2580 kg / m3

Open porosity: 4.7%

Water absorption: 1.9%

Compressive strength: 114 MPa

Flexural strength: 6.3 MPa

Abrasion resistance (Boehm): 21448 mm3

Skid resistance: polished: dry 49, polished wet 20, brushed dry 44, wet brushed 17

Frost resistance: 25 cycles without changes