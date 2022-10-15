New in our Stone Finder: quartzite INFINITY BLUE perfect for business or home spaces from Vitoria Stone company based in Brazil’s state of Expírito Santo

Name of the stone: Infinity Blue

Stone type: quartzite

Color: strong blue with grayish background

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the stone: Stuff that stands out! Infinity Blue has a strong presence of blue color in its crystals and a light gray in its background.

Application: The Infinity Blue is a decorative stone that escapes all conventional standards. Its exotic color mix is impressive and synonymous of innovation, pioneering and modernity. This stone is perfect for business spaces as well home spaces.

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.

https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055

Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399

Mail