“Wave“ sink by designer couple Fuksas for antoniolupi

When we saw the new sink “Wave“ by antoniolupi Company, we were a little startled at first. Because the object for the bathroom looks like a gently folded sheet of paper, which, however, could fall over at the slightest bump or, if you want to brush your teeth on it in the morning after a night of drinking, can not provide the necessary support.

Of course, it can actually be used as a washbasin, and in this respect, it is product design – nevertheless, we would classify it in the category of functional sculptures, which on the one hand are everyday objects and at the same time works of art.

The design is by Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas, both well-known architects who have worked for antoniolupi for the first time.

They have elicited a tremendous lightness from the material. Aptly they write: “Marble becomes thin. Almost like a blade that tends towards the sky. It bends, becomes as light as a sheet of paper, without changing its nature.”

Of course, it was CNC machines that implemented the design concept. Finally, for the finishing of the surface, the material specialists of the company based in Stabbia, not far from the town of Cerreto Guidi (FI) in Tuscany, came into play.

What is successful about this work is not only the incredibly elegant shape in the manner of a wave, but also how the actual basin and drain are housed in the work of art.

Dimensions: 45 x 103 x 85 cm, material: Carrara marble

(26.10.2022, USA: 10.26.2022)