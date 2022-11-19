New in our Stone Finder: AFYON CALACATTA, an extremely hard marble with color tones like purple, black, yellow, or brown, quarried in Iscehisar/Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, by Efesus Stone company

Name of the stone: Afyon Calacatta Marble

Stone type: Marble

Color: Purple, black, yellow, brown

Quarry location: Iscehisar/Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

Description of the stone: Afyon Calacatta Marble is perfect for creating a modern atmosphere and giving any location a spacious appearance. Its color tones are lively and seem to radiate a vital energy. Thus it is very much used for unique design effects indoors and outdoors.

Peculiarities of the Stone: Afyon Calacatta is a marble with unsual degree of hardness.

Application: This marble can be used in almost every area. It is especially applicable for exterior or interior walls and floors, monuments, countertops, mosaics, fountains, pools and wall coverings, stairs, window sills, steps and stair applications, decorative items, and other design projects. It is very much requested for product design objects, such as sinks, mosaics, garden ornaments or landscaping. Spectacular indoor effects are possible as the stone can be cut very thin and backlit.

Finishes: polished, sandblasted, tumbled, sanded, brushed…

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Since 1943, Efesus Stone has been one of Turkey’s pioneers in natural stone production and processing. We proudly offer an extensive catalog of over 199 stone colors. With 8 quarries of marble, travertine, and other stone types, we have the material range to fulfill any customer’s need and the capacity for any project in construction or interior design. In our quarries and factories, the focus is on sustainability and respect for the environment. We are also a trading company for quartz and porcelain.

https://efesusstone.com/

Contact:

* Istanbul Showroom

Fenerbahçe, Bağdat Street No:82, 34726

Kadıköy / İstanbul / Turkey

(+90) 530 477 92 81

(+90) 216 550 99 12

* Factory:

22.km on Ankara Highway, 03750

Iscehisar / Afyonkarahisar / Turkey

(+90) 530 470 97 66

(+90) 272 341 36 01 (5 Lines)

Mail