New in our Stone Finder: red marble ROJO LEVANTINA, a classic stone for interior decoration that seems to have fire inside, from Spanish Levantina group

Name of the stone: Rojo Levantina

Stone type: marble

Color: red with white veins

Description of the stone: A material with unique expressive force to create spaces with personality. Rojo Levantina marble is capable of ensnaring in an instant.

Peculiarities of the Stone: Beautiful red slabs that stand out for the intensity they radiate when the light strikes them. A light that is also concealed among the light and irregular seams of its calcite crystallizations. Thanks to its multiple finishes and the diverse personalities it can adopt, it has become indispensable in all kinds of interiors, giving it a unique quality, one of the main reasons for having become the favorite red marble of interior designers and architects. All these details make of Rojo Levantina a classic in the world of decoration.

Application: interior floors, inter interior walls, worktops

Finishes: polished, honed, aged, bushhammered

Company: Levantina, founded in 1959, is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://www.levantina.com/

Contact: Levantina, Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

