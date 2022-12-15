Maarmo: radiators cast from liquified marble powder

The Italian startup has developed a technology for using waste from natural stone processing for new products without heat or pressure

An innovative idea for the use of natural stone powder has been developed by the Italian company Maarmo: it makes the powder liquid, fills it into a mold in which there are coils for hot water or heating rods for electric current, respectively, and lets the whole thing dry – the radiator is ready. For this use a unique feature of the artificial stone created in this way is used: the material is compact like real stone, consequently it can store a lot of heat and gradually release it over a long period of time.

The young company, founded in 2017, presented itself at the stand for Italian startups at the Cersaie trade fair in September 2022. The founders emphasized that their product is tailored to the circular economy.

The raw material is marble powder, which is produced in large quantities as waste during the sawing of the raw blocks. Little energy is used to make the radiators themselves: the marble flour is mixed together water in a large blender until a substance with the consistency of yogurt is created.

This sauce is then placed in a mold, which already contains the heating tubes or rods – the hardening of the material takes place without any temperature or pressure. However, it takes time – 2 to 3 days. In summer, the hardening can take place at normal outdoor temperatures; in winter, it is necessary to ensure a constant temperature, according to the documentation.

This is where the Maarmo technology differs from the production of engineered stone, which also uses stone powder: the artificial stones’ liquid raw material needs heat and pressure to become like stone.

When the Maarmo radiators reach the end of their service life, the technical inner workings can be separated from the outer skin again by simply breaking it up. Reuse is then possible, the company says.

The founders also want to give their product added value in aesthetic terms. So, the artificial stone skin can be given very many surfaces, similar to wood or textiles, for example. Patterns are also possible – depending on how the surface of the mold is designed.

Of course, the Maarmo surface can also be designed by artists, for example, painted. A first collection already exists. At Cersaie, the company presented 3 elongated radiators in green, white, and red next to each other: these are the colors of the Italian flag.

The radiators can also be equipped with Swarovski crystals.

Finally: for every radiator sold, the entrepreneurs promise to plant a tree.

Maarmo

Photos: Maarmo

(16.12.2022, USA: 12.16.2022