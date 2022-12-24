New in our Stone Finder: Napoleon, a bordeaux red mable with white veins, from Brazlian company Michelangelo located in the Southern state of Paraná

Name of the stone: Michelangelo Napoleon

Stone type: marble

Color: bordeaux red

Quarry location: Paraná, Brazil

Description of the stone: bordeaux red with white or brown veins

Peculiarities of the Stone: The stone has an expression of elegance and nobility.

Application: interior

Finishes: polished, brushed, levigated

Frost resistant: No

Company: Michelangelo Mármores do Brasil has been operating since 1990, valuing Brazil’s natural wealth. Our marbles, especially the white and the black tones, are present in iconic edifices throughout the country such as the governmental buildings in Brasilia, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, or many noble hotels. We at Michelangelo believe in respect for nature as a way of preserving its essence in every detail of our marbles. Part of our least-impact strategy is valuing local labor and developing our regional economy.

Contact: Michelanglo, Rua Profª Annette Macedo, 54, Jardim Botânico, Curitiba, Brazil,

Tel: +55 41 3021-6000

https://www.michelangelo.com.br/

Mail: 1, 2

Technical Data:

Percentage of water absorption: 0.36%.

Extremely low porosity percentage equal to 0.99%.

Amsler wear of 3.22mm.

Uniaxial compression equal to 92.1Mpa.

Flexural resistance: 10.7 MPa.

Linear thermal expansion: 4.9mm/m C*10-3.