Love, prosperity, contentment, and – above all – peace for 2023

Stone-Ideas.com is taking a few days off: Our next issue will appear on January 08, 2023, with a new entry in our Stone Finder

Stone-Ideas.com wishes its readers and customers all the best for the New Year.

We show a photo from the Ukraine war: with the car, exhibited last summer in Berlin, 4 people wanted to escape from the occupied city of Bucha. They were killed by the Russian army. Only after the liberation of the city their remains were found in the vehicle.

We hope the war will come to an end soon.

The editorial and translation team and Peter Becker, Editor-in-Chief

Testament of Bucha

(01.01.2023)