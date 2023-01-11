Natural Stone Institute Announces 2023 Stone Industry Education Series

So-called Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and will cover a wide range of topics

In our NSI-channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Stone Industry Education Series.

Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and will cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification, and ways to increase efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.

2023 Stone Industry Education Series:

Arizona Stone Summit

February 16, Tempe, AZ, Arizona Tile

Tennessee Stone Summit

March 23, Nashville, TN, Architectural Surfaces

Utah Stone Summit

May 4, West Valley City, UT, MSI

Minnesota Stone Summit

June 1

Plymouth, MN

UGM Surfaces

Oregon Stone Summit

June 15, Beaverton, OR, Arizona Tile

Pennsylvania Stone Summit

July 20, Bridgeville, PA, MSI

Missouri Stone Summit

September 21, St. Louis, MO, Global Granite & Marble

Connecticut Stone Summit

October 19, New Haven, CT, EleMar New England

Texas Stone Summit

November 9, Austin, TX, Triton Stone Group

For more information about events, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.

(11.01.2023, USA: 01.11.2023)