Natural Stone Institute Announces 2023 Stone Industry Education Series

The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Stone Industry Education Series.
Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and will cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification, and ways to increase efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.
2023 Stone Industry Education Series:
Arizona Stone Summit
February 16, Tempe, AZ, Arizona Tile
Tennessee Stone Summit
March 23, Nashville, TN, Architectural Surfaces
Utah Stone Summit
May 4, West Valley City, UT, MSI
Minnesota Stone Summit
June 1
Plymouth, MN
UGM Surfaces
Oregon Stone Summit
June 15, Beaverton, OR, Arizona Tile
Pennsylvania Stone Summit
July 20, Bridgeville, PA, MSI
Missouri Stone Summit
September 21, St. Louis, MO, Global Granite & Marble
Connecticut Stone Summit
October 19, New Haven, CT, EleMar New England
Texas Stone Summit
November 9, Austin, TX, Triton Stone Group
For more information about events, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.
(11.01.2023, USA: 01.11.2023)