The Geological Survey of India has launched an interactive map for geo-tourism within the country

Geotourism seems to be becoming a hot topic in India. In any case, in July 2022, the country’s Geological Survey unveiled to the public an interactive Internet site where, with the click of a mouse, one can access 90 destinations throughout the country. These are essentially special geological formations, caves are among them, as spectacular rock formations, canyons, fossil parks, and much more.

This is because India has a rich geo-history, where many processes of rock and mountain formation have taken place and are taking place as the Indian and Eurasian plates have met over millions of years.

With the new information source, the state government is pursuing a whole series of goals. The aim is to arouse the interest of citizens in their home country and at the same time to familiarize them with tourism in their own country.

It is also intended to show foreign visitors the natural beauty of the subcontinent.

The digital database, therefore, presents not only photos and descriptions of the destinations but also the nearest airports or train stations.

The Geological Survey of India has its headquarters in the city of Kolkata, formerly Calcutta, in the northeast of the country. It was founded in 1851, at that time with the task of finding coal deposits to supply the railroads.

