Recipients of the Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship announced

The Natural Stone Institute has announced the recipients of the 2022 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. Both recipients will be celebrated during the association’s annual Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas on January 31.

Megan Ognibene, Stone Design Consultant for Buechel Stone in Kohler, Wisconsin, is the recipient of the 2022 Natural Stone Scholarship. The Natural Stone Scholarship provides a trip to StonExpo, where the recipient will gain valuable technical and practical knowledge regarding the natural stone industry and will meet and network with leading stone professionals. Megan commented: “At StonExpo I am looking forward to learning more about how to bring natural stone into every aspect of design as well as see the new innovative technologies that are being used. With this scholarship I am excited to network with other industry experts and be more involved in the stone industry overall.”

Bre Covell, General Manager for Pacific Shore Stones in Springdale, Arkansas has received the 2022 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. This scholarship provides a trip to one of three major industry events: StonExpo, Coverings, or a Natural Stone Institute study tour. The recipient is given the opportunity to shadow industry professionals within different sectors of the stone industry and explore her potential for leadership and her commitment to a career in the stone industry. Bre commented: “I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to attend StonExpo. I can’t imagine a better opportunity to learn from so many industry professionals who feel as passionate about stone as I do.”

Industry members are invited to attend the Natural Stone Institute’s annual awards ceremony at StonExpo on Tuesday, January 31 at 4:00pm PT in South Seas F at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(24.01.2023, USA: 01.24.2023)