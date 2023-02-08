Jeff Erickson from Cutting Edge Countertops Company Joins Natural Stone Institute Executive Committee

In our NSI-channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute is pleased to announce that Jeff Erickson (Cutting Edge Countertops) has been selected to join the association’s executive committee as board secretary.

Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors East), 2023 NSI board president, commented: “I’m pleased to make this appointment. Jeff’s leadership skills will only further advance the association and our commitment to our membership. I look forward to working alongside him this year.”

Under Jeff’s leadership Cutting Edge Countertops became a Natural Stone Institute Accredited fabricator in 2012. During his time on the NSI board, Jeff has participated in the EPD countertop report, volunteered on the Sustainability Standard Joint Committee, served as chair of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program committee, and participated in several key training programs.

Jeff commented: “The invitation to serve on the NSI executive board is both exciting and humbling. This is a unique industry with many different channels and so many great individuals. I look forward to contributing in any way I can to give back to the industry that has given me so much.”

The 2023 NSI executive committee is comprised of President Naquin, Vice President Katie Jensen (Triton Stone Group), Treasurer Evan Cohen (Quality Marble & Granite), Secretary Erickson, and immediate past president Buddy Ontra (Ontra Stone Concepts). Erickson is slated to become the association’s board president in 2026.

Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org

(09.02.2023, USA: 02.09.2023)