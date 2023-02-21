The European Association of Stonemasons EACD has a new board: President is master and engineer Norbert Kienesberger from Austria

Currently the 4th tour to the European Master of Craft (EMC) comes to the home stretch

The EACD, pronounced European Association of Building Crafts and Design, wants to preserve the old stonemasonry know-how and traditions of this craft. The non-profit association was founded in 2003, members are schools, associations or cathedral building lodges from 16 European countries. Two events are the cornerstones of the joint activities: once a year, the national representatives come together for a general meeting, and regularly, a transnational training course for the European Master of Craft (EMC) takes place. The Covid-19 pandemic had interrupted this rhythm.

Now there was another meeting, this time in Hungary. The board had to be newly elected.

President is now master stonemason and engineer Norbert Kienesberger EMC (Austria), Vice President Ramon Eduard Keller EMC, 2nd Vice President Dr. Dipl.-Ing. Wolfgang Kippes, Treasurer Andreas Schröder EMC, Secretary General Anna Singer, Steinzentrum Hallein.

Members of the advisory board are: Virginia Maria Tanzer, Director Steinfachschule Laas; Tamara Plastic, Director Steinfachschule Brac; Corry Kussendrager EMC; MMag. lic Johann Gutschi, Director HTL Hallein; Georg Obererlacher EMC; Bernhard Gann EMC, HTL Hallein; Stefan Stubenhofer, Master Dombauhütte Soest.

President Kienesberger promised to continue the EACD in the spirit of the founding fathers. Advisory board member Johann Gutschi presented his idea of setting up a European research center for natural stone and sees the technical college in Hallein as a suitable location for this. There have already been talks with the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences on how to align the competences of the designing craft with those of the university.

This possibility would not only create new fields of application for natural stone (for example, in the area of photovoltaics or façade components), but would also provide the craftsmen with new opportunities for qualification. Gutschi also has an idea center in mind. “His vision is to exhibit at the Venice Biennale in 5 years,“ according to the minutes.

Currently, the 4th round of the European Master of Craft is in full swing. This type of transnational further training follows the old tradition of wandering in the craft trade: the participants, who have already achieved the title of master craftsman or the corresponding level in their home countries, visit a total of 6 stations in 3 years, where they expand their know-how and their skills.

The stations currently available are:

* Klesarska Skola Brac, HR

* Laas Stone School (Italy),

* National Guild of Hungary (Hungary),

* Dombauhütte Cologne (Germany),

* Dombauhütte Xanten Cathedral (Germany),

* HTL Hallein (Austria),

* Dombauhütte Vienna (Austria),

* Opera della Primaziale Pisa (Italy),

* Münsterbauhütte Basel (Switzerland),

* Canterbury Cathedral (Great Britain),

* Lincoln Cathedral (Great Britain),

* Nidaros Cathedral, (Norway).

Learning at such a station lasts two weeks. The local organizers pay for

Accommodation and meals. The participants bear the travel expenses and their loss of earnings – after all, they are no longer students or apprentices, but masters in their respective companies.

At the end, the participants have to write a thesis. The next final examination will take place in September 2023. The certificates will be presented at the celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the EACD. Incidentally, the current President Kienesberger completed the tour himself (2017), as did numerous members of the Board and Advisory Board.

Steinzentrum Hallein (German)

