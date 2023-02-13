The Turkish natural stone sector set help in motion immediately after the earthquake and is offering its heavy equipment to clear away rubble or to repair traffic routes

Shortly after the earthquake in Turkey on the morning of February 06, 2023, an unprecedented help effort was launched throughout the country, with the natural stone industry also taking part. İbrahim Alimoğlu, president of the Izmir-based Aegean Mineral Exporters’ Association (EIB), said, “It is unthinkable to continue our normal work in the quarries and factories. Many association members have declared that they will send their heavy equipment to the earthquake zones.“ We found this statement in the national trade magazines “Marble Trend“ and “Stone World Turkey.“

He said the same willingness to help exists among the employees in the companies who are needed for the deployment of the heavy equipment. They could help clear debris or restore roads or runways.

The earthquake was the worst ever to hit Turkey. Experts estimate that the death toll could reach 40,000, the population of a small town.

The disaster affected an area of about 100,000 km² spread over 10 provinces or 4 geographical regions in Turkey.

There were 2 earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 and numerous aftershocks. The rule of thumb is that buildings collapse from magnitude 7 unless they are built to withstand earthquakes.

Turkey is a high-risk country for earthquakes because different tectonic plates collide there.

Magazine reports state that shortly after the disaster, the mining industry sent 4063 helpers from all over Turkey to the particularly affected regions of Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, and Adana. In addition to the extraction of natural stone companies, the industry generally includes the extraction of mineral resources.

Under the auspices of the Turkish Miners’ Association (TÜMMER), a platform has been launched comprising 18 associations, including EIB and the Istanbul-based IMIB (Istanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association). It works around the clock as a point of contact and coordination.

From the Istanbul-based IMIB Association, Devrim Taşkıran is on duty as a contact person for the natural stone companies. Her telephone number is given in the reports.

At EIB, Mehmet Şen has taken over the coordination and is organizing the transport of the donated goods to Milas-Bodrum Airport, among other things.

Association President Alimoğlu called for blood donations.

