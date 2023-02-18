New in our Stone Finder: GRIGIO, a gray marble with white veins, full of energy and strength, from Brazilian company Michelangelo, located in the Southern state of Paraná

Name of the stone: Michelangelo Grigio

Stone type: marble

Color: structured gray with white veins

Quarry location: Paraná, Brazil

Description of the stone: the Michelangelo Grigio has a saturated shade of gray with white veins in deep contrast.

Peculiarities of the Stone: The stone gives every living room an expression of strength and modernity full of energy.

Application: interior floors, fireplaces, wall panels, countertops, etc

Finishes: polished, brushed, levigated

Frost resistant: No

Company: Michelangelo Mármores do Brasil has been operating since 1990, valuing Brazil’s natural wealth. Our marbles, especially the white and the black tones, are present in iconic edifices throughout the country such as the governmental buildings in Brasilia, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, or many noble hotels. We at Michelangelo believe in respect for nature as a way of preserving its essence in every detail of our marbles. Part of our least-impact strategy is valuing local labor and developing our regional economy.

Contact: Michelanglo, Rua Profª Annette Macedo, 54, Jardim Botânico, Curitiba, Brazil,

Tel: +55 41 3021-6000

https://www.michelangelo.com.br/

Mail: (1, 2)

Technical Data:

Percentage of water absorption: 0.19%.

Extremely low porosity percentage equal to 0.53%.

Amsler wear of 1.93 mm.

Uniaxial compression equal to 74.6 Mpa.

Flexural resistance: 4.48 MPa.

Linear thermal expansion: 7.5 mm/m C*10-3.