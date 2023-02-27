Greece makes its natural stones digitally accessible in the “Greek Marble Atlas“

The interactive map gives the names of the varieties according to the EN 122440 standard and provides technical data in addition to descriptions

The Hellenic Survey for Geological and Mineral Exploration (HSGME) has put its “Greek Marble Atlas“ online. The digital overview shows the mining locations of all Greek marbles and other natural stones. A pdf with a lot of information can be downloaded by clicking on the respective location.

The stones are not named according to the standards of EN 12440, not with their usual trade names. Trade names are often freely invented according to the habits of marketing poetry.

In addition, there are descriptions with photos; information is given where the respective stone has been used so far and also data on petrography, mineral composition, and physical-mechanical and chemical properties.

By means of a search, one can find for stones by type, color, and region. Only quarries with official licenses are shown, according to a press release.

The Marble Atlas was created as part of the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2025 and is also available in English.

The initiative has as key goals to make Greece and its economy strong for the digital age. This includes making the country’s products more accessible on the Internet. The investments also include a broadband network.

Eight Greek companies together at the StonExpo trade fair

Another initiative of the Greek government for the country’s natural stone sector is the new brand “Greek Marble, Then. Now. Forever.“ It was launched at the 2022 Dubai Big5 and also played a role in the country’s presentation at the TISE/StonExpo trade fair (January/February 2023) in Las Vegas, where 8 companies from Hellas were on show in the international “Stone Pavilion.“

The participation was supported by the agency for foreign trade promotion Enterprise Greece.

The Association of Marble Enterprises of Macedonia-Thrace was also involved. It was founded in 1972 in Kavala and currently has 75 members representing 85% of the industry turnover. The exhibitors from the island of Thassos not only presented their white marble in Las Vegas, but had also brought along a sculptor who created a sculpture in the exhibition hall.

We will soon report on the “Stone Pavilion.“

“Greek Marble Atlas“

“Greek Marble, Then. Now. Forever“

(28.02.2023, USA: 02.28.2023)