New in our Stone Finder: marble BOLECHOWICE, a brown/reddish limestone with strong veins quarried in Western Poland, from Marmur-Plytki company

Name of the stone: Bolechowice

Stone type: marble (limestone)

Color: brown/reddish

Quarry location: Bolechowice, Poland

Description of the stone: the stone has a brown or reddish color and an impressive structure. Its delicate veining creates a visually appealing effect and emphasizes the beauty of a building.

Peculiarities of the Stone: it has been used for centuries and can be found in many architectural projects like churches.

Application: interior, flooring, bathroom, countertops, window sills

Certifications: CE

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Marmur Plytki company was established in 1989 as a small family business. Since then, we have become one of the largest processing plants in Poland. We process marble, limestone, and granite from our and other quarries. The projects we have realized range from large construction to private orders (window sills, stairs, floors, kitchen worktops, bathrooms, fireplaces, cladding, gardening etc.). We are also a supplier of semi-finished products for other stone companies. Our aim is quality and customer satisfaction.

https://marmur-plytki.pl/

Downlaod brochure in English

Contact: Podleze 48, 28-400 Pinczow, Poland,

Tel.: +41 35-891-89,

Mail to Mr. Jacek ŁATA

mailto:jacek@marmur-plytki.pl

Frost resistance: … cycles without changes