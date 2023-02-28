New in Our Stone Finder: Maulbronner sandstone with impressing red hues from bordeaux to ruby, quarried in Germany near Stuttgart by Lauster Steinbau

Name of the stone: Maulbronner

Stone type: sandstone

Color: red (from bordeaux or wine red to ruby)

Quarry location: Maulbronn, close to Stuttgart, Germany

Description of the stone: the striking color and the special features made this stone a much-used material in construction, decoration or art since the medieval. A famous example is the Maulbronn monastery, a Unesco world heritage from around 1200.

Peculiarities of the Stone: due to its fine grain and compact cristals, it can be used inside and outside. Depending on the way the blocks are cut (“with the grain“ or “against the grain“) the sedimentation becomes visible as veining. When flamed, the surface gets a cloudy structure. The maximum size for slabs is 300 x 150 x 100 cm. Geologically, the stone belongs to the Stuttgart formation.

Application: floors, walls, staircases, inside, outside, gardening, monuments, sculptures

Finishes:

Certifications:

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Lauster Steinbau has been active in the quarrying and processing of natural stone for more than 200 years. In 1920, it started production on an industrial scale. One of its main issues is ecological construction which also means usage of stones from regional sources with short transportation. This is why Lauster Steinbau operates 9 quarries in Germany and Austria.

Contact: Lauster Steinbau GmbH, Enzstraße 46, D-70376 Stuttgart

Tel: +49 711 5967 0

Fax: +49 711 5967 50

https://www.laustersteinbau.de/

Mail

Technical Data: