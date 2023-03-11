New in our Stone Finder: Taj Mahal, a quartzite from Brazil, with ivory or amber veins on a glassy background, quarried by Mineração Vermont in the state of Ceará

Name of the stone: Taj Mahal

Stone type: quartzite

Color: glassy white with

Quarry location: Uruoca, in the state of Ceará, Brazil

Description of the stone: The Taj Mahal is a super exotic Quartzite. Due to its composition of nearly 99% quartz, it is extremely hard (like granite). Mineral ingredients give its veins a hue of ivory or amber (like marble). The background of the stone seems glassy and transparent.

Peculiarities of the stone: The Taj Mahal is among the most admired quartzites worldwide. It has a refined elegance and seduces the viewer to admire nature’s creativity and beauty. It is highly resistant to abrasion and stains.

Application: countertops for kitchens or bathrooms, table tops, indoor pavings, indoor wall claddings, window sills

Finishes: polished, brushed

Frost resistant: No

Company: Mineração Vermont was founded in 2005 in the city of Sobral in the Brazilian state of Ceará. It brought some of the most spectacular natural stones to the market, which can only be found where South America juts out into the Atlantic as if with a knee. Key values of the company are: sustainability, social and environmental responsibility, transparency, quality, technology, and innovation.

https://vermontmineracao.com/

Contact: rua Antônio Albuquerque Lopes, 1465, Junco, Sobral, CE, 62030-475

Tel: +55 (88) 3111-6958

Mail