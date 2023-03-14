Miscellaneous: news all around natural stone and rock

This mosaic pavement adorns the port of the Swedish city of Sundsvall. The designer was landscape architect Bibbie Leine. We took the photo with kind permission from the “Sten” magazine of the Swedish Natural Stone Association. Street pavers were a main topic in the issue 3/2020 (Swedish).

The 4th Rocalia Stone Fair (December 05 – 07, 2023) in Lyon has as key topics Jobs&Training, Design, Heritage, Circular Economy & Local Stone. It is colocated with Paysalia fair for gardening and landscape architecture. One of the organizers is French trade magazine Pierre Actual (1, 2).

US Coldspring company, which celebrates 125 years in business, has announced a restructuring. Two long-time executives will leave the firm, as StoneUpdate magazine reports: Dan Rea, senior vice president of sales, has retired in February 2023, George Schnepf, chief financial officer, will retire coming December. In the future, a leadership team of 10 will directly represent the company’s various value streams.

Marmi Ghirardi, “The Italian Stone Contractor“ celebrates its 85th anniversary.

The 2023 Directory of Italy’s stone association Confindustria Marmomacchine is ready for download from the webpage.

A Marble Bathroom is always a special feature in a high-class hotel. We checked the webpage of the ITB Travel trade fair (March 07 – 09, 2023) in Berlin and found some.

The Belgian Royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited the Carrières du Hainaut. They were particularly interested in how the company combines extraction with care for biodiversity.

The Webpage House Beautiful knows the “5 Granite Countertop Colors and Styles Trending in 2023.“

Some 300 meters from the coast of Dungeness headland, Kent, the remains of a rare Elizabethan-era ship were discovered in a former quarry once used to mine gravel.

A Smithsonian Scientist studies the mysterious Mongolian Deer Stones to uncover the secrets of that elusive ancient culture.



Video of the month: Marseille‘s Old Port now has a faithful replica of the Cosquer Cave that guests can visit. It was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer. On the walls there are drawings of animals and symbols from 25,000 years ago.

