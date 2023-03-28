The German company Bamberger Natursteinwerk has developed a collection of charging stations for e-cars

The prototypes are made of granite, and there is little or no waste during production

In the European Union, there will be charging stations for electric cars at least every 60 km along the most important traffic routes, the EU Parliament decided on March 27, 2023. The natural stone sector already has a solution:

Currently, the conversion of industrial society to the age of sustainability is taking place worldwide. One aspect of this is to convert transportation with new fuels from environmentally friendly sources such as electricity. So far, little has been discussed about the question of charging stations for cars: What should they look like, and what will our cities and villages look like with them?

One design idea comes from Germany from the natural stone company Bamberger Natursteinwerk Hermann Graser. Together with Berlin architect Simone Boldrin and Bamberg lighting manufacturer RZB Energy, the company has developed a collection of charging stations that is convincing in every detail, from simple design to installation:

* for the prototypes, local granite was used, as it can be found everywhere in the villages of the Franconian region;

* simple forms were chosen for the shape of the charging stations, which can be placed inconspicuously ;

* with the name “eMiliarium“ there is a vivid reference to the ancient milestones of the Romans, now with the addition -e as a sign of e-mobility.

There are the stations in the 3 variants Basic, Professional and Public. They differ in height and whether or not they have a display and whether they carry one or 2 charging stations. In addition, they come in different shapes.

The electronics are hidden inside as a replaceable module.

Of course, you can also add additional details, such as a light at the head of the station. Examples of this are shown on the website of the company RZB with its conventional product range.

Particularly important is the question of installing such charging stations on the side of the road, in a parking lot, etc. For eMiliarium there are small foundation blocks under the base of the station. This guarantees that it can’t be knocked over. If it is to be replaced or completely removed at a later date, it can be detached from the foundation: The foundation remains in place, and the hole that has now appeared in the way can be closed with a paving stone as a plug.

Local natural stone as a material not only enhances the home feeling of the citizens. It also has the lowest possible carbon footprint.

Besides: it is known that the stone can withstand the hard life on the road, and in response to wind and weather, it only puts on its patina.

By the way, the design of the different variants of stations is such that they can be manufactured with the least possible consumption of material. This also applies to the energy consumption when sawing the stone: one cut creates one side of one shape and one side of the other.

