New in our Stone Finder: CRISTALLO, a super exotic white quartzite from Brazil, with delicate veins and a glassy appearance, quarried by Vitoria Stone group

Name of the stone: Cristallo
Stone type: super exotic quartzite
Color: white
Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil
Description of the stone: the uppermost layer of the stone gives it a shiny appearance like glass created by its unique way of reflecting the light.
Peculiarities of the stone: Cristallo, composed of delicate veins, and its white color that makes it ideal for any environment!
Application: external and internal, thickness of 2 cm and 3 cm
Finishes: Polished, levigated, brushed
Frost resistant: No
